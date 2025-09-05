YOUR AD HERE »

Stewed Tomato Pork Chops

  • 4 large pork chops
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 large onions, halved and sliced
  • 8 large garlic, minced
  • 2 (14.5 ounce) cans whole tomatoes
  • 3 tablespoons capers, with liquid
  • 1 tablespoon dried rosemary
  • 2 teaspoons red pepper flakes
  • ½ tablespoon dried oregano
  • ½ tablespoon dried basil
  1. Heat a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Season pork chops with salt and pepper on both sides and add to the hot skillet. Cook pork chops until browned, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and cover with aluminum foil.
  2. Add onions and garlic to the hot skillet. Cook and stir until softened but still crisp, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, capers and liquid, rosemary, red pepper flakes, oregano, and basil. Bring sauce to a simmer and cook until flavors meld, about 5 minutes.
  3. Pour any accumulated pork juices from the plate into the skillet and stir. Add cooked pork chops and cover with sauce. Simmer until warmed through, about 5 minutes.
