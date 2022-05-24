Strawberry Apple Parfait
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, optional
2 cups vanilla yogurt
1 cup sliced fresh strawberries
2 cups Apple Cinnamon Cheerios
1 medium apple, diced
1/4 cup cinnamon baking chips
If desired, add cinnamon to yogurt. Layer 1/4 cup each yogurt, strawberries and cereal into four parfait glasses. Top with remaining yogurt, apples, cereal and cinnamon chips. Serve immediately.
