 Strawberry Apple Parfait | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Strawberry Apple Parfait

Recipes Recipes |

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, optional

2 cups vanilla yogurt

1 cup sliced fresh strawberries

2 cups Apple Cinnamon Cheerios

1 medium apple, diced

1/4 cup cinnamon baking chips

If desired, add cinnamon to yogurt. Layer 1/4 cup each yogurt, strawberries and cereal into four parfait glasses. Top with remaining yogurt, apples, cereal and cinnamon chips. Serve immediately.

[placeholder]

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Recipes
See more