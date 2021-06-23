Strawberry Bruschetta
24 slices French baguette
1 tablespoon butter, softened
2 cups chopped fresh strawberries
¼ cup white sugar, or as needed
Preheat your oven’s broiler.
Spread a thin layer of butter on each slice of bread.
Arrange bread slices in a single layer on a large baking sheet.
Place bread under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes, just until lightly toasted.
Spoon some chopped strawberries onto each piece of toast, then sprinkle sugar over the strawberries.
Place under the broiler again until sugar is caramelized, 3 to 5 minutes.
Serve immediately.
