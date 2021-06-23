Strawberry Bruschetta

24 slices French baguette

1 tablespoon butter, softened

2 cups chopped fresh strawberries

¼ cup white sugar, or as needed

Preheat your oven’s broiler.

Spread a thin layer of butter on each slice of bread.

Arrange bread slices in a single layer on a large baking sheet.

Place bread under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes, just until lightly toasted.

Spoon some chopped strawberries onto each piece of toast, then sprinkle sugar over the strawberries.

Place under the broiler again until sugar is caramelized, 3 to 5 minutes.

Serve immediately.