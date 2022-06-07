Strawberry Butter

6 large fresh strawberries, stems removed and room temperature

1 cup butter, softened

3/4 to 1 cup confectioners’ sugar

Pulse strawberries in a food processor until chopped. Add butter and 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar; process until blended. Add enough remaining confectioners’ sugar to reach a spreading consistency and desired level of sweetness. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.