Strawberry Cheesecake

1 ¼ cups graham cracker crumbs

¼ cup white sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

⅓ cup butter, melted

2 (10 ounce) packages frozen sweetened sliced strawberries, thawed and drained

1 tablespoon cornstarch

3 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

¼ cup lemon juice

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

3 eggs

1 tablespoon water (Optional)

Combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, cinnamon, and butter in a bowl.

Press onto the bottom of an ungreased 9-inch springform pan.

Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

Place strawberries and cornstarch into a blender.

Cover and puree until smooth.

Pour strawberry sauce into a saucepan.

Bring to a boil over high heat.

Boil and stir until sauce is thick and shiny, about 2 minutes.

Set aside 1/3 cup strawberry sauce; cool.

Cover and refrigerate remaining sauce for serving.

Beat cream cheese in a mixing bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy; gradually beat in condensed milk.

Mix in lemon juice and vanilla extract, then beat in eggs on low speed until just combined.

Pour half of cream cheese mixture over crust; drop half of reserved strawberry sauce by 1/2 teaspoonfuls on cream cheese layer.

Carefully spoon remaining cream cheese mixture over sauce; drop remaining strawberry sauce by 1/2 teaspoonfuls on top.

Cut through top layer only with a knife to swirl strawberry sauce.

Bake in preheated oven until center is almost set, 45 to 50 minutes.

Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes.

Carefully run a knife around edge of pan to loosen; cool 1 hour longer.

Refrigerate overnight.

Serve reserved strawberry sauce with cheesecake.

If the sauce it too thick, stir in water.