Strawberry Cheesecake
1 ¼ cups graham cracker crumbs
¼ cup white sugar
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
⅓ cup butter, melted
2 (10 ounce) packages frozen sweetened sliced strawberries, thawed and drained
1 tablespoon cornstarch
3 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
¼ cup lemon juice
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
3 eggs
1 tablespoon water (Optional)
Combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, cinnamon, and butter in a bowl.
Press onto the bottom of an ungreased 9-inch springform pan.
Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).
Place strawberries and cornstarch into a blender.
Cover and puree until smooth.
Pour strawberry sauce into a saucepan.
Bring to a boil over high heat.
Boil and stir until sauce is thick and shiny, about 2 minutes.
Set aside 1/3 cup strawberry sauce; cool.
Cover and refrigerate remaining sauce for serving.
Beat cream cheese in a mixing bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy; gradually beat in condensed milk.
Mix in lemon juice and vanilla extract, then beat in eggs on low speed until just combined.
Pour half of cream cheese mixture over crust; drop half of reserved strawberry sauce by 1/2 teaspoonfuls on cream cheese layer.
Carefully spoon remaining cream cheese mixture over sauce; drop remaining strawberry sauce by 1/2 teaspoonfuls on top.
Cut through top layer only with a knife to swirl strawberry sauce.
Bake in preheated oven until center is almost set, 45 to 50 minutes.
Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes.
Carefully run a knife around edge of pan to loosen; cool 1 hour longer.
Refrigerate overnight.
Serve reserved strawberry sauce with cheesecake.
If the sauce it too thick, stir in water.
