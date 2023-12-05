YOUR AD HERE »

Strawberry Goat Cheese Bruschetta

Recipes Recipes |

  • ½ cup balsamic vinegar
  • 12 slices Italian bread
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 pound strawberries, washed and diced
  • 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves, plus more for serving
  • 1 cup goat cheese, room temperature
  • salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
  • Heat vinegar in a small skillet over medium-low heat. Simmer until reduced by about half, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature.
  • Prepare a grill for high heat. Place bread slices on a foil-lined baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil.
  • Combine strawberries and thyme in a small bowl and set aside.
  • Grill bread on the preheated grill until browned, about 3 minutes per side.
  • Spread goat cheese on toasted bread. Add black pepper, salt, and reduced vinegar to the strawberry mixture. Spoon over the goat cheese topped bruschetta. Garnish with additional thyme.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]