Strawberry Goat Cheese Bruschetta
- ½ cup balsamic vinegar
- 12 slices Italian bread
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound strawberries, washed and diced
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves, plus more for serving
- 1 cup goat cheese, room temperature
- salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
- Heat vinegar in a small skillet over medium-low heat. Simmer until reduced by about half, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature.
- Prepare a grill for high heat. Place bread slices on a foil-lined baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil.
- Combine strawberries and thyme in a small bowl and set aside.
- Grill bread on the preheated grill until browned, about 3 minutes per side.
- Spread goat cheese on toasted bread. Add black pepper, salt, and reduced vinegar to the strawberry mixture. Spoon over the goat cheese topped bruschetta. Garnish with additional thyme.