Strawberry Jam
2 pounds fresh strawberries, hulled
4 cups white sugar
¼ cup lemon juice
In a wide bowl, crush strawberries in batches until you have 4 cups of mashed berry.
In a heavy bottomed saucepan, mix together the strawberries, sugar, and lemon juice.
Stir over low heat until the sugar is dissolved.
Increase heat to high, and bring the mixture to a full rolling boil.
Boil, stirring often, until the mixture reaches 220 degrees F (105 degrees C).
Transfer to hot sterile jars, leaving 1/4 to 1/2 inch headspace, and seal.
Process in a water bath.
If the jam is going to be eaten right away, don’t bother with processing, and just refrigerate.
