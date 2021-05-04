Strawberry Jam

2 pounds fresh strawberries, hulled

4 cups white sugar

¼ cup lemon juice

In a wide bowl, crush strawberries in batches until you have 4 cups of mashed berry.

In a heavy bottomed saucepan, mix together the strawberries, sugar, and lemon juice.

Stir over low heat until the sugar is dissolved.

Increase heat to high, and bring the mixture to a full rolling boil.

Boil, stirring often, until the mixture reaches 220 degrees F (105 degrees C).

Transfer to hot sterile jars, leaving 1/4 to 1/2 inch headspace, and seal.

Process in a water bath.

If the jam is going to be eaten right away, don’t bother with processing, and just refrigerate.