Strawberry Pretzel Salad

  • 1 ½ cups crushed pretzels
  • ¾ cup butter, melted
  • 4 ½ tablespoons white sugar
  • 2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 1 (8 ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • 2 cups boiling water
  • 1 (6 ounce) package strawberry flavored Jell-O
  • 1 (16 ounce) package frozen strawberries
  1. Gather ingredients, and preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Mix together pretzels, melted butter, and 4 1/2 tablespoons sugar in a medium bowl until well combined. Press into the bottom of a 9×13-inch dish.
  Bake for 10 minutes, or until lightly toasted. Set aside to cool completely.
  4. In a medium bowl, beat the sugar and cream cheese until smooth.
  5. Fold in whipped topping and spread evenly over the cooled crust. Refrigerate until set, about 30 minutes.
  6. Stir together boiling water and gelatin mix in a second large bowl. Mix in frozen strawberries; stir until thawed.
  7. Pour over cream cheese mixture in the dish. Refrigerate until completely chilled, at least 1 hour.
  Refrigerate until completely chilled, at least 1 hour. Slice and enjoy!
