Strawberry Rhubarb Drop Biscuits
Fruit Mixture:
- 1 1/4 cups cubed rhubarb
- 1 1/4 cups cubed strawberries
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
Dough:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) frozen unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup white sugar
- 2 tablespoons reserved fruit syrup
- 3/4 cup cold buttermilk
Egg Wash (optional):
- 1 large egg (optional)
- 2 teaspoons water (optional)
Lemon Icing Drizzle (optional):
- 1/3 cup packed powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice, plus more as needed
- Cut ribs of rhubarb in half lengthwise and slice into 1/4-inch pieces; place into a bowl. Add cubed strawberries and 2 tablespoons sugar. Toss to combine, cover, and let fruit macerate in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours.
- Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a mixing bowl; whisk to combine.
- Drain fruit in a strainer set over a bowl. Reserve the syrupy juices that pass through.
- Grate frozen butter into the flour mixture, while stirring with a fork several times to coat butter pieces with flour. Add 1/4 cup sugar, and drained fruit, mixing with a fork until fruit is coated with flour.
- Add 2 tablespoons of the reserved fruit juices, and pour in buttermilk. Mix with a fork just until the dry ingredients are incorporated into the dough. If the mixture is too dry to come together, add a little more buttermilk. If it seems too wet, and sticky, add a little more flour.
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with a silpat mat.
- Scoop or spoon equal portions of dough onto the prepared baking sheet. Whisk together egg and water in a small bowl. Brush biscuits with egg wash, and sprinkle with sugar.
- Bake in the preheated oven for about 25 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely.
- Mix powdered sugar, lemon zest, and lemon juice together in a small bowl for the lemon icing. Fill icing into a piping bag or a plastic bag with the tip cut off and drizzle icing over cooled biscuits.