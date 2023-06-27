YOUR AD HERE »

Strawberry Rhubarb Drop Biscuits

Recipes Recipes |

Fruit Mixture:

  • 1 1/4 cups cubed rhubarb
  • 1 1/4 cups cubed strawberries
  • 2 tablespoons white sugar

Dough:

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) frozen unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup white sugar
  • 2 tablespoons reserved fruit syrup
  • 3/4 cup cold buttermilk

Egg Wash (optional):

  • 1 large egg (optional)
  • 2 teaspoons water (optional)

Lemon Icing Drizzle (optional):

  • 1/3 cup packed powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice, plus more as needed
  1. Cut ribs of rhubarb in half lengthwise and slice into 1/4-inch pieces; place into a bowl. Add cubed strawberries and 2 tablespoons sugar. Toss to combine, cover, and let fruit macerate in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours.
  2. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a mixing bowl; whisk to combine.
  3. Drain fruit in a strainer set over a bowl. Reserve the syrupy juices that pass through.
  4. Grate frozen butter into the flour mixture, while stirring with a fork several times to coat butter pieces with flour. Add 1/4 cup sugar, and drained fruit, mixing with a fork until fruit is coated with flour.
  5. Add 2 tablespoons of the reserved fruit juices, and pour in buttermilk. Mix with a fork just until the dry ingredients are incorporated into the dough. If the mixture is too dry to come together, add a little more buttermilk. If it seems too wet, and sticky, add a little more flour.
  6. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with a silpat mat.
  7. Scoop or spoon equal portions of dough onto the prepared baking sheet. Whisk together egg and water in a small bowl. Brush biscuits with egg wash, and sprinkle with sugar.
  8. Bake in the preheated oven for about 25 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely.
  9. Mix powdered sugar, lemon zest, and lemon juice together in a small bowl for the lemon icing. Fill icing into a piping bag or a plastic bag with the tip cut off and drizzle icing over cooled biscuits.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]