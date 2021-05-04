 Strawberry Spinach Salad | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Recipes Recipes |

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

½ cup white sugar

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup distilled white vinegar

¼ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon minced onion

10 ounces fresh spinach — rinsed, dried and torn into bite-size pieces

1 quart strawberries — cleaned, hulled and sliced

¼ cup almonds, blanched and slivered

In a medium bowl, whisk together the sesame seeds, poppy seeds, sugar, olive oil, vinegar, paprika, Worcestershire sauce and onion.

Cover, and chill for one hour.

In a large bowl, combine the spinach, strawberries and almonds.

Pour dressing over salad, and toss.

Refrigerate 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Recipes
See more