Strawberry Spinach Salad
2 tablespoons sesame seeds
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
½ cup white sugar
½ cup olive oil
¼ cup distilled white vinegar
¼ teaspoon paprika
¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon minced onion
10 ounces fresh spinach — rinsed, dried and torn into bite-size pieces
1 quart strawberries — cleaned, hulled and sliced
¼ cup almonds, blanched and slivered
In a medium bowl, whisk together the sesame seeds, poppy seeds, sugar, olive oil, vinegar, paprika, Worcestershire sauce and onion.
Cover, and chill for one hour.
In a large bowl, combine the spinach, strawberries and almonds.
Pour dressing over salad, and toss.
Refrigerate 10 to 15 minutes before serving.
