Stuffed Burgers

Marcey Dyer • Pierce, Colo.

1-1/2 lbs. Ground beef chuck

8 Tbsp. Cheddar cheese, shredded

Salt and Pepper to taste

Gently shape ground beef into four balls. Press your thumb halfway into each to form a well. Pack 2 Tablespoons full of shredded cheese into the middle of each ball. Shape the meat around the cheese and gently form into 3/4-inch thick patties. Chill at least 30 minutes. Preheat grill to medium high and oil the grates. Season patties with salt and pepper. Grill for 5-6 minutes per side.