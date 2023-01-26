Stuffed Peppers
- 1 cup cold water
- ½ cup uncooked long grain white rice
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 pound ground beef
- 6 medium green bell peppers
- 16 ounces tomato sauce, divided
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Bring water and rice to a boil in a covered saucepan. Reduce heat to low and simmer until rice is tender, about 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add ground beef and cook until evenly browned and crumbly, 7 to 9 minutes.
- Hollow out bell peppers by removing and discarding the tops, seeds, and membranes. Slice the bottoms of the peppers if necessary to make sure they stand up straight.
- Arrange peppers in a baking dish with the hollowed sides facing upward.
- Prepare filling by mixing cooked beef, cooked rice, 1/2 of the tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Spoon an equal amount of filling into each hollowed pepper.
- Mix remaining tomato sauce and Italian seasoning in a bowl, and pour over the stuffed peppers.
- Bake in the preheated oven, basting with sauce every 15 minutes, until peppers are tender, about 1 hour.