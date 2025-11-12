Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
- 1 spaghetti squash, halved and seeded
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided, or more as needed
- 1 clove garlic, diced, or more to taste
- 1 large red bell pepper, chopped
- 2 medium tomatoes, chopped
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- ¾ cup feta or soft goat cheese, crumbled
- salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 3 tablespoons dry bread crumbs, or to taste
- 3 tablespoons butter, or to taste, cut into small cubes
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
- Brush the inside of the spaghetti squash with 1 tablespoon olive oil and place cut-side down on a baking sheet.
- Bake in the preheated oven on the middle rack until squash is easily pierced with a fork, about 25 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over medium-low heat and cook garlic until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add bell pepper. Cook and stir until softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and basil, cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 10 minutes.
- Remove spaghetti squash from oven, cool slightly, and shred the cooked squash into spaghetti-like strands. Place strands in a bowl. Add bell pepper mixture, crumbled cheese, salt, and black pepper and mix until well combined. Spoon mixture back into the squash halves. Sprinkle with bread crumbs and butter cubes.
- Bake in the preheated oven until filling is bubbly and bread crumbs are browned, about 15 minutes.
