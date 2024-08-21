Stuffed Tomato Basil Chicken
- 4 (6 ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- ½ (12 ounce) bottle garlic and herb marinade
- 16 fresh basil leaves
- 1 large tomato, thinly sliced
- 4 slices provolone cheese
- 12 slices bacon
- ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan
- Place chicken breasts on a flat work surface. Slice horizontally through the middle, being careful not to cut through to the other side. Open the 2 sides and spread them out like an open book. Place chicken and marinade into a large resealable plastic bag. Squeeze out excess air, seal the bag, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C).
- Lay opened chicken breasts on a broiler pan. Place 4 basil leaves on one half of each chicken breast. Top each with 2 to 3 tomato slices and 1 cheese slice, then fold chicken together to enclose filling. Fasten with toothpicks if needed. Wrap 3 bacon slices around each chicken breast.
- Cook in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Turn chicken and cook for 15 minutes more. Remove from the oven, sprinkle chicken with Parmesan, and continue cooking until cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes.