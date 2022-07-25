Stuffed Zucchini

3 medium zucchini

1 pound pork sausage

1 cup dry bread crumbs

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 clove garlic, minced

1 (32 ounce) jar spaghetti sauce

½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Trim stems from zucchini and slice lengthwise. Scoop out seeds and place them in a large bowl. Add sausage, bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, and garlic; mix to combine.

Stuff squash with sausage mixture and arrange in a 9×13-inch baking pan. Pour spaghetti sauce over the top and cover with aluminum foil.

Bake in the preheated oven until sausage is browned and cooked through, about 45 minutes. Remove foil and sprinkle with mozzarella cheese; continue to cook until cheese is melted, about 15 minutes more.