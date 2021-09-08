Stuffed Zucchini Shells

2 zucchinis

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small onion, diced

4 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

salt and ground black pepper to taste

¼ cup crumbled feta cheese

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese, or to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Trim ends from zucchini and half each length-wise.

Scoop out flesh of zucchini; dice.

Arrange zucchini shells into a baking dish.

Heat olive oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat.

Cook and stir onion, mushrooms, and garlic in hot oil until the onion is tender, 5 to 7 minutes; season with salt and pepper.

Stir diced zucchini flesh into the onion mixture; cook and stir until hot, about 5 minutes.

Spoon zucchini mixture into the shells in the baking dish; top each with 1 tablespoon each feta cheese and Parmesan cheese.

Bake in preheated oven until the zucchini shells are soft, 30 to 40 minutes.