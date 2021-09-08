Stuffed Zucchini Shells
2 zucchinis
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 small onion, diced
4 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced
salt and ground black pepper to taste
¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese, or to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Trim ends from zucchini and half each length-wise.
Scoop out flesh of zucchini; dice.
Arrange zucchini shells into a baking dish.
Heat olive oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat.
Cook and stir onion, mushrooms, and garlic in hot oil until the onion is tender, 5 to 7 minutes; season with salt and pepper.
Stir diced zucchini flesh into the onion mixture; cook and stir until hot, about 5 minutes.
Spoon zucchini mixture into the shells in the baking dish; top each with 1 tablespoon each feta cheese and Parmesan cheese.
Bake in preheated oven until the zucchini shells are soft, 30 to 40 minutes.
