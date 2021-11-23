Stuffing & Turkey Casserole
4 cups leftover stuffing
1 cup dried cranberries
1 cup chopped pecans
3/4 cup chicken broth
1 large egg, lightly beaten
2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese
4 cups cubed cooked turkey, divided
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 350°.
Place stuffing, cranberries and pecans in a large bowl; stir in broth.
In a small bowl, mix egg and the mozzarella and ricotta cheeses.
In a greased 13×9-in. baking dish, layer 2 cups turkey, 3 cups stuffing mixture, and the cheese mixture.
Top with remaining turkey and stuffing mixture.
Sprinkle with cheddar cheese.
Bake, covered, 40-45 minutes or until heated through.
Bake, uncovered, 5 minutes longer.
Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
