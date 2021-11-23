Stuffing & Turkey Casserole

4 cups leftover stuffing

1 cup dried cranberries

1 cup chopped pecans

3/4 cup chicken broth

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese

4 cups cubed cooked turkey, divided

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350°.

Place stuffing, cranberries and pecans in a large bowl; stir in broth.

In a small bowl, mix egg and the mozzarella and ricotta cheeses.

In a greased 13×9-in. baking dish, layer 2 cups turkey, 3 cups stuffing mixture, and the cheese mixture.

Top with remaining turkey and stuffing mixture.

Sprinkle with cheddar cheese.

Bake, covered, 40-45 minutes or until heated through.

Bake, uncovered, 5 minutes longer.

Let stand 10 minutes before serving.