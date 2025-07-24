YOUR AD HERE »

Succotash

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 ½ teaspoons butter 
  • ½ yellow onion, diced
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • ½ red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, sliced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ cup diced tomatoes
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 pinch cayenne pepper
  • 2 green zucchinis, cut into cubes
  • 4 ounces fresh green beans, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • ¼ cup water
  • 1 ½ cups corn
  • 1 cup frozen baby lima beans, thawed
  1. Heat olive oil and butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir onion with a pinch of salt in hot butter and oil until onion is softened and slightly golden, 6 to 7 minutes. Add red bell pepper, jalapeno, and garlic; cook and stir until peppers are fragrant and softened, 3 to 4 minutes.
  2. Stir tomatoes, cumin, black pepper, and cayenne pepper into onion mixture; cook and stir until heated through, 1 to 3 minutes. Add zucchini, green beans, water, and a pinch of salt; cook until zucchini are almost tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir corn and lima beans into zucchini mixture until heated through, about 3 to 5 minutes more. Season with salt.
