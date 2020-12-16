Sugar Cookie Icing
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 teaspoons milk
2 teaspoons light corn syrup
¼ teaspoon almond extract
assorted food coloring
In a small bowl, stir together confectioners’ sugar and milk until smooth.
Beat in corn syrup and almond extract until icing is smooth and glossy.
If icing is too thick, add more corn syrup.
Divide into separate bowls, and add food colorings to each to desired intensity.
Dip cookies, or paint them with a brush.
