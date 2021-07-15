Summer Fruit Salad

⅔ cup fresh orange juice

⅓ cup fresh lemon juice

⅓ cup packed brown sugar

½ teaspoon grated orange zest

½ teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups cubed fresh pineapple

2 cups strawberries, hulled and sliced

3 kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced

3 bananas, sliced

2 oranges, peeled and sectioned

1 cup seedless grapes

2 cups blueberries

Bring orange juice, lemon juice, brown sugar, orange zest, and lemon zest to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat.

Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes.

Remove from heat, and stir in vanilla extract. Set aside to cool.

Layer the fruit in a large, clear glass bowl in this order: pineapple, strawberries, kiwi fruit, bananas, oranges, grapes, and blueberries.

Pour the cooled sauce over the fruit.

Cover and refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours before serving.