Summer Fruit Salad
⅔ cup fresh orange juice
⅓ cup fresh lemon juice
⅓ cup packed brown sugar
½ teaspoon grated orange zest
½ teaspoon grated lemon zest
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups cubed fresh pineapple
2 cups strawberries, hulled and sliced
3 kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced
3 bananas, sliced
2 oranges, peeled and sectioned
1 cup seedless grapes
2 cups blueberries
Bring orange juice, lemon juice, brown sugar, orange zest, and lemon zest to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat.
Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes.
Remove from heat, and stir in vanilla extract. Set aside to cool.
Layer the fruit in a large, clear glass bowl in this order: pineapple, strawberries, kiwi fruit, bananas, oranges, grapes, and blueberries.
Pour the cooled sauce over the fruit.
Cover and refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours before serving.
