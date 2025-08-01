Summer Kale Salad
- ¾ cup white sugar
- ½ cup vinegar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 bunch kale, stems removed and leaves chopped
- ½ (16 ounce) package frozen shelled edamame (soybeans), thawed
- ¼ red onion, sliced thin
- 1 cup shredded carrot
- ⅔ cup fresh blueberries
- ½ cup sweetened dried cranberries
- ½ cup cashew pieces
- ½ cup shelled, roasted sunflower seeds
- To make the dressing: Whisk sugar, vinegar, salt, pepper, and olive oil together in a bowl until well combined and sugar is dissolved. Set dressing aside.
- Toss kale, edamame, red onion, carrot, blueberries, dried cranberries, cashew pieces, and sunflower seeds together in a bowl. Pour about half the dressing over the mixture and toss to coat. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate 4 to 6 hours. Serve remaining dressing on side.
