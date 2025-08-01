YOUR AD HERE »

Summer Kale Salad

Recipes |

  • ¾ cup white sugar
  • ½ cup vinegar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 bunch kale, stems removed and leaves chopped
  • ½ (16 ounce) package frozen shelled edamame (soybeans), thawed
  • ¼ red onion, sliced thin
  • 1 cup shredded carrot 
  • ⅔ cup fresh blueberries
  • ½ cup sweetened dried cranberries
  • ½ cup cashew pieces
  • ½ cup shelled, roasted sunflower seeds
  1. To make the dressing: Whisk sugar, vinegar, salt, pepper, and olive oil together in a bowl until well combined and sugar is dissolved. Set dressing aside.
  2. Toss kale, edamame, red onion, carrot, blueberries, dried cranberries, cashew pieces, and sunflower seeds together in a bowl. Pour about half the dressing over the mixture and toss to coat. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate 4 to 6 hours. Serve remaining dressing on side.
