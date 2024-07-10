YOUR AD HERE »

Summer Watermelon Gazpacho

  • 4 cups cubed seeded watermelon
  • 2 roma (plum) tomatoes, seeded and chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • ½ English (seedless) cucumber – peeled, seeded, and cubed
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallot
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 ½ teaspoons salt, or to taste
  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
  1. Combine watermelon, tomatoes, red pepper, cucumber, shallot, lime juice, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a high-powered blender. Blend until smooth, 20 to 30 seconds. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour to allow flavors to meld and soup to chill.
  2. Stir gazpacho before serving, as it has a tendency to separate, and divide between 4 bowls. Top with feta cheese and cilantro.
