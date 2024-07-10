Summer Watermelon Gazpacho
- 4 cups cubed seeded watermelon
- 2 roma (plum) tomatoes, seeded and chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- ½ English (seedless) cucumber – peeled, seeded, and cubed
- 2 tablespoons minced shallot
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt, or to taste
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
- Combine watermelon, tomatoes, red pepper, cucumber, shallot, lime juice, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a high-powered blender. Blend until smooth, 20 to 30 seconds. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour to allow flavors to meld and soup to chill.
- Stir gazpacho before serving, as it has a tendency to separate, and divide between 4 bowls. Top with feta cheese and cilantro.
