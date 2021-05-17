Summertime Meatloaf
2 pounds Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
2/3 cup seasoned dry bread crumbs
2 large eggs
1-1/2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
1 cup savory herb stuffing mix
2 large sliced tomatoes
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line rack on broiler pan with aluminum foil. Combine Ground Beef, bread crumbs, eggs and pepper in medium mixing bowl, mixing gently but thoroughly. Shape half of beef mixture into 8 by 4-1/2-inch loaf on prepared rack. Top beef with stuffing mix and half the tomatoes; gently pressing into beef. Top with remaining beef mixture, pressing to completely cover stuffing and tomatoes. Seal edges of meatloaf. Top meatloaf with remaining tomato slices.
Bake uncovered in 350°F oven 1-1/2 hours or until instant-read thermometer inserted into center registers 155°F. Turn broiler to high. Broil meatloaf for 5 minutes or until tomatoes are caramelized and instant-read thermometer registers 160°F. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting.
