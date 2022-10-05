Sunflower Seed & Honey Wheat Bread
2 packages (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast
3-1/4 cups warm water (110° to 115°)
1/4 cup bread flour
1/3 cup canola oil
1/3 cup honey
3 teaspoons salt
6-1/2 to 7-1/2 cups whole wheat flour
1/2 cup sunflower kernels
3 tablespoons butter, melted
In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add the bread flour, oil, honey, salt and 4 cups whole wheat flour. Beat until smooth. Stir in sunflower kernels and enough remaining flour to form a firm dough.
Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.
Punch dough down; divide into 3 portions. Shape into loaves; place in 3 greased 8×4-in. loaf pans. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 30 minutes.
Bake at 350° until golden brown, 35-40 minutes. Brush with melted butter. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.
