Sweet and Sour Chicken

  • 1 ¾ cups water, divided
  • 1 (8 ounce) can pineapple chunks, drained (juice reserved)
  • ¾ cup white sugar 
  • ½ cup distilled white vinegar
  • 2 drops orange food color
  • ¼ cup cornstarch
  • 2 ¼ cups self-rising flour
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 large egg
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground white pepper
  • 1 ½ cups water
  • 8 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves – cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 quart vegetable oil for frying
  • 2 green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
  1. Combine 1 ½ cups of water, reserved pineapple juice, sugar, vinegar, and orange food coloring in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat; set aside.
  2. Mix 1/4 cup cornstarch and 1/4 cup water together in a small bowl until smooth; pour into the sauce, stirring continuously, until slightly thickened.
  3. Place flour, 2 tablespoons oil, 2 tablespoons cornstarch, egg, salt, and white pepper in a large bowl; gradually whisk in 1 1/2 cups water to make a thick batter.
  4. Add chicken pieces; stir until well coated.
  5. Heat oil in a large, deep skillet or wok to 360 degrees F (180 degrees C). Fry chicken pieces in preheated oil until golden, about 10 minutes; remove and drain on paper towels.
  6. Layer green peppers, pineapple chunks, and cooked chicken pieces on a platter; pour hot sweet and sour sauce over top.
