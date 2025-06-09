YOUR AD HERE »

Sweet and Sour Meatballs

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 4 tablespoons diced onion
  • 1 pinch ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 cup pineapple juice
  • 3 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
  • 6 tablespoons water
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 4 slices fresh pineapple, cut into pieces
  • 1 large green bell pepper, cut into thin strips
  • ¼ carrot, thinly sliced
  • ⅓ onion, cut into wedges and separated
  1. In a mixing bowl, combine the ground beef, egg, cornstarch, salt, diced onion and pepper. Form into 1-inch meatballs; you’ll get about 20 total.
  2. In a large skillet over medium heat, brown the meatballs; drain fat and set aside.
  3. Heat the oil in a large saucepan over low heat. Pour in the pineapple juice and simmer for a few minutes.
  4. In a small bowl, combine the 3 tablespoons of cornstarch, soy sauce, vinegar and water. Stir until smooth and pour into the pineapple juice. Add the sugar and simmer until thickened, stirring constantly.
  5. Place the meatballs, pineapple pieces, green pepper, carrot and onion into the sauce mixture. Heat thoroughly.
