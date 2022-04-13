Sweet-and-Sour Meatballs
1 can (20 ounces) unsweetened pineapple chunks
1 package (12 ounces) frozen fully cooked homestyle or Swedish meatballs, thawed
1 large green pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1/3 cup cold water
3 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
Hot cooked rice, optional
Thinly sliced green onions, optional
Drain pineapple, reserving juice. Set pineapple aside. Add enough water to juice if needed to measure 1 cup. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the meatballs, green pepper and juice mixture until heated through.
In a small bowl, combine the cornstarch, cold water, vinegar and soy sauce until smooth. Add brown sugar and reserved pineapple to the pan; stir in cornstarch mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. If desired, serve with rice and top with green onions.
[placeholder]
