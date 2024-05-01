Sweet Bread Strata
- 6 Hawaiian bread rolls (such as King’s)
- ½ cup shredded Swiss cheese, divided
- ½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
- 3 slices cooked bacon, diced, divided
- 4 green onions, diced, divided
- 3 eggs
- ⅔ cup half-and-half
- ½ cup skim milk
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Cut each roll into 8 cubes. Spread onto a baking sheet in a single layer.
- Bake in the preheated oven until toasted, about 10 minutes.
- Layer toasted bread cubes in a 1 1/2-quart baking pan. Sprinkle 1/4 cup Swiss cheese, 1/4 cup Cheddar cheese, 1/2 the bacon, and 2 green onions on top of the bread. Shake to settle the toppings into the bread.
- Beat eggs together with half-and-half, milk, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Pour over the bread cubes, pressing cubes down into the mixture. Sprinkle the remaining Swiss cheese, Cheddar cheese, bacon, green onions, and Parmesan cheese on top.
- Bake in the preheated oven until strata is hot in the center, about 30 minutes.