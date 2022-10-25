Sweet Potato Bean Soup
- 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cubed
- 1 small green pepper, chopped
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh cilantro
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained
- 2 cups water
- 1-1/2 cups frozen corn
- 1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1 plum tomato, seeded and chopped
- Place sweet potato in a small saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook until tender, 13-18 minutes. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup liquid. Cool slightly. Place sweet potato and reserved liquid in a blender or food processor; cover and process until smooth. Set aside.
- In a small saucepan coated with cooking spray, cook the green pepper, onion and garlic until almost tender, 2-3 minutes. Stir in cilantro and cumin; cook and stir until vegetables are tender, 1-2 minutes. Add the beans, water, corn, tomato sauce, pepper and reserved sweet potato puree; heat through. Top with green onions and tomato.