Sweet Potato Bean Soup

  • 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cubed
  • 1 small green pepper, chopped
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh cilantro
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 cups water
  • 1-1/2 cups frozen corn
  • 1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 plum tomato, seeded and chopped
  • Place sweet potato in a small saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook until tender, 13-18 minutes. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup liquid. Cool slightly. Place sweet potato and reserved liquid in a blender or food processor; cover and process until smooth. Set aside.
  • In a small saucepan coated with cooking spray, cook the green pepper, onion and garlic until almost tender, 2-3 minutes. Stir in cilantro and cumin; cook and stir until vegetables are tender, 1-2 minutes. Add the beans, water, corn, tomato sauce, pepper and reserved sweet potato puree; heat through. Top with green onions and tomato.
