Sweet Potato Bread

  • 1 ½ cups white sugar
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 ¾ cups sifted all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ⅓ cup water
  • 1 cup cooked and mashed sweet potatoes
  • ½ cup chopped pecans
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9×5-inch loaf pan.
  2. Combine sugar and oil in a large bowl; beat well. Add eggs and beat until well combined. Combine flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt in a separate bowl. Stir flour mixture into egg mixture alternately with water. Stir in sweet potatoes and chopped nuts. Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour.
