Sweet Potato Bread
- 1 ½ cups white sugar
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- 2 large eggs
- 1 ¾ cups sifted all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅓ cup water
- 1 cup cooked and mashed sweet potatoes
- ½ cup chopped pecans
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9×5-inch loaf pan.
- Combine sugar and oil in a large bowl; beat well. Add eggs and beat until well combined. Combine flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt in a separate bowl. Stir flour mixture into egg mixture alternately with water. Stir in sweet potatoes and chopped nuts. Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour.