Sweet Potato Casserole
- 4 (15.5 ounce) cans mashed sweet potatoes
- 1 cup white sugar
- ½ cup butter, softened
- ½ cup milk
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Topping:
- 1 ½ cups brown sugar
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1 cup flaked coconut
- ½ cup butter, softened
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Stir mashed sweet potatoes, white sugar, 1/2 cup butter, milk, eggs, cinnamon, and vanilla together in a large bowl until smooth; transfer to a casserole dish.
- Mix brown sugar, pecans, coconut, and 1/2 cup butter in a bowl; spread atop the filling.
- Bake casserole in preheated oven until topping is golden brown, about 30 minutes.