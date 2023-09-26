YOUR AD HERE »

Sweet Potato Casserole

  • 4 (15.5 ounce) cans mashed sweet potatoes
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • ½ cup butter, softened
  • ½ cup milk
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Topping:

  • 1 ½ cups brown sugar
  • 1 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 cup flaked coconut
  • ½ cup butter, softened
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Stir mashed sweet potatoes, white sugar, 1/2 cup butter, milk, eggs, cinnamon, and vanilla together in a large bowl until smooth; transfer to a casserole dish.
  3. Mix brown sugar, pecans, coconut, and 1/2 cup butter in a bowl; spread atop the filling.
  4. Bake casserole in preheated oven until topping is golden brown, about 30 minutes.
