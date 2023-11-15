YOUR AD HERE »

Sweet Potato Casserole

  • 4 cups peeled, cubed sweet potatoes
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • ½ cup milk
  • 4 tablespoons butter, softened
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon salt

Pecan Topping:

  • ½ cup packed brown sugar
  • ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 tablespoons butter, softened
  • ½ cup chopped pecans
  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
  2. Prepare sweet potatoes: Put sweet potatoes in a medium saucepan and cover with water. Cook over medium-high heat until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.
  3. Mash drained sweet potatoes with a fork. Add eggs; mix until well combined. Add sugar, milk, butter, vanilla, and salt; mix until smooth. Transfer to a 9×13-inch baking dish.
  4. Make topping: Mix brown sugar and flour together in a medium bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry cutter until mixture is coarse and looks like peas; don’t overmix. Stir in pecans. Sprinkle topping over sweet potato mixture.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until topping is lightly browned, about 30 minutes.
