Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows

  • 5 sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced
  • ½ cup packed brown sugar
  • ¼ cup reduced-fat margarine
  • 3 tablespoons orange juice
  • 1 pinch ground cinnamon
  • 1 (10.5 ounce) package miniature marshmallows
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Place sweet potatoes in a large saucepan with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat, drain, and mash.
  3. Place mashed sweet potatoes in a large bowl. Add brown sugar, margarine, orange juice, and cinnamon; mix with an electric mixer until blended. Spread evenly into a 9×13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle marshmallows over top.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until casserole is heated through and marshmallows are puffed and golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.
