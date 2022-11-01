Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows
- 5 sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced
- ½ cup packed brown sugar
- ¼ cup reduced-fat margarine
- 3 tablespoons orange juice
- 1 pinch ground cinnamon
- 1 (10.5 ounce) package miniature marshmallows
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Place sweet potatoes in a large saucepan with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat, drain, and mash.
- Place mashed sweet potatoes in a large bowl. Add brown sugar, margarine, orange juice, and cinnamon; mix with an electric mixer until blended. Spread evenly into a 9×13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle marshmallows over top.
- Bake in the preheated oven until casserole is heated through and marshmallows are puffed and golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.