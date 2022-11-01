Sweet Potato Casserole
- 4 cups peeled, cubed sweet potatoes
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- ½ cup white sugar
- ½ cup milk
- 4 tablespoons butter, softened
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon salt
Pecan Topping:
- ½ cup packed brown sugar
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
- 3 tablespoons butter, softened
- ½ cup chopped pecans
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
- Prepare sweet potatoes: Put sweet potatoes in a medium saucepan and cover with water. Cook over medium-high heat until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.
- Mash drained sweet potatoes with a fork. Add eggs; mix until well combined. Add sugar, milk, butter, vanilla, and salt; mix until smooth. Transfer to a 9×13-inch baking dish.
- Make topping: Mix brown sugar and flour together in a medium bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry cutter until mixture is coarse and looks like peas; don’t overmix. Stir in pecans. Sprinkle topping over sweet potato mixture.
- Bake in the preheated oven until topping is lightly browned, about 30 minutes.