Sweet Potato Pie
- 1 (1 pound) sweet potato, with skin
- ½ cup butter, softened
- 1 cup white sugar
- ½ cup milk
- 2 large eggs
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 (9 inch) unbaked pie crust
- Gather the ingredients.
- Place whole sweet potato in pot and cover with water; bring to a boil. Boil until tender when pierced with a fork, 40 to 50 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Remove sweet potato from the pot and run under cold water. Remove and discard skin. . Break sweet potato flesh apart and place in a bowl. Add butter and mix with an electric mixer until well combined.
- Add sugar, milk, eggs, nutmeg, cinnamon, and vanilla; beat on medium speed until mixture is smooth.
- Pour filling into unbaked pie crust.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 55 to 60 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool before serving.