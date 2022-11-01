 Sweet Potato Pie | TheFencePost.com
Sweet Potato Pie

  • 1 (1 pound) sweet potato, with skin
  • ½ cup butter, softened
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • ½ cup milk
  • 2 large eggs
  • ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 (9 inch) unbaked pie crust
  1. Place whole sweet potato in pot and cover with water; bring to a boil. Boil until tender when pierced with a fork, 40 to 50 minutes.
  2. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  3. Remove sweet potato from the pot and run under cold water. Remove and discard skin.
  4. Break sweet potato flesh apart and place in a bowl. Add butter and mix with an electric mixer until well combined. Add sugar, milk, eggs, nutmeg, cinnamon, and vanilla; beat on medium speed until mixture is smooth. Pour filling into unbaked pie crust.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 55 to 60 minutes.
  6. Remove from the oven and let cool before serving.
