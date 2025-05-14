YOUR AD HERE »

Sweet Restaurant Slaw

Recipes |

  • 1 (16 ounce) bag coleslaw mix
  • 2 tablespoons diced onion
  • ⅔ cup creamy salad dressing (such as Miracle Whip)
  • ½ cup white sugar 
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon white vinegar
  • ½ teaspoon poppy seeds
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  1. Gather the ingredients.
  2. Combine coleslaw mix and onion in a large bowl.
  3. Whisk salad dressing, sugar, vegetable oil, vinegar, poppy seeds, and salt together in a medium bowl until blended.
  4. Pour dressing over coleslaw mixture and toss to coat. Chill for at least 2 hours before serving.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]