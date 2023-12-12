YOUR AD HERE »

Sweet, Salty, Spicy Party Nuts

Recipes Recipes |

  • cooking spray
  • 1 cup untoasted walnut halves
  • 1 cup untoasted pecan halves
  • 1 cup unsalted, dry roasted almonds
  • 1 cup unsalted, dry roasted cashews
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cumin
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • ¼ cup water
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly coat with cooking spray.
  • Combine walnuts, pecans, almonds, and cashews in a large bowl. Add salt, black pepper, cumin, and cayenne; toss to coat.
  • Heat sugar, water, and butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook until butter is melted and sugar is dissolved, about 1 minute. Slowly pour butter mixture over nuts and stir to coat.
  • Transfer nuts to the prepared baking sheet and spread into a single layer.
  • Bake nuts in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Stir nuts to coat with warm syrup; spread out in a single layer. Return to the oven and bake until nuts are sticky and roasted, about 6 more minutes. Allow to cool before serving.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]