Swiss Chard with Pinto Beans and Goat Cheese

1 ½ tablespoons vegetable oil

1 ½ tablespoons butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pinch red pepper flakes

1 bunch Swiss chard – rinsed, stems removed and cut into 1/2 inch slices

1 (15.5 ounce) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 small tomato, chopped

salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

3 tablespoons goat cheese

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Lightly grease an 8 or 9 inch square baking dish.

Heat the oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add garlic and red pepper flakes; cook and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add Swiss chard, cover and cook for 4 minutes.

Uncover and mix in the pinto beans, tomato, lime juice, salt and pepper.

Cover and continue cooking until the chard is wilted, about 4 more minutes.

Transfer the chard to the baking dish and dot with goat cheese, pushing it down into the dish.

Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the goat cheese is warmed.