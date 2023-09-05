YOUR AD HERE »

Taco Lasagna

  • 2 pounds lean ground beef
  • 2 (1.25 ounce) packages taco seasoning mix
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ½ cup water
  • cooking spray
  • 18 (6 inch) corn tortillas
  • 1 (24 ounce) jar salsa
  • 1 cup sliced green onion
  • 1 (16 ounce) container sour cream
  • 1 ½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1 ½ cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  1. Place ground beef in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly browned; drain. Season with taco seasoning, garlic, chili powder, and cayenne pepper. Stir in water, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 10 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking dish.
  3. Place 6 tortillas into the prepared baking dish. Spread 1/3 of the salsa on top of the tortillas. Spread 1/2 of the meat mixture evenly over the salsa. Sprinkle with 1/2 of the green onions. Drop 1/2 of the sour cream randomly over the green onions. Top with 1/2 cup Cheddar and 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese. Repeat layers. Top with 6 tortillas, spread with remaining salsa, and sprinkle with remaining cheese.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown on top and cheeses are melted throughout the layers, 30 to 45 minutes.
