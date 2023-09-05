Taco Lasagna
- 2 pounds lean ground beef
- 2 (1.25 ounce) packages taco seasoning mix
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ cup water
- cooking spray
- 18 (6 inch) corn tortillas
- 1 (24 ounce) jar salsa
- 1 cup sliced green onion
- 1 (16 ounce) container sour cream
- 1 ½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 ½ cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- Place ground beef in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly browned; drain. Season with taco seasoning, garlic, chili powder, and cayenne pepper. Stir in water, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking dish.
- Place 6 tortillas into the prepared baking dish. Spread 1/3 of the salsa on top of the tortillas. Spread 1/2 of the meat mixture evenly over the salsa. Sprinkle with 1/2 of the green onions. Drop 1/2 of the sour cream randomly over the green onions. Top with 1/2 cup Cheddar and 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese. Repeat layers. Top with 6 tortillas, spread with remaining salsa, and sprinkle with remaining cheese.
- Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown on top and cheeses are melted throughout the layers, 30 to 45 minutes.