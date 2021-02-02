Taco Pizza
½ pound ground beef
½ cup chopped onion
1 clove garlic
½ (1 ounce) packet taco seasoning mix
⅓ cup water
1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes with garlic and onion
1 cup salsa (Optional)
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
1 cup refried beans
1 12-inch prepared pizza crust
1 ½ cups Mexican-style shredded four-cheese blend
2 cups shredded lettuce
2 tomatoes, chopped
1 (2.25 ounce) can sliced black olives, drained
¼ cup chopped green onion
½ cup Mexican-style shredded four-cheese blend
1 cup sour cream, or as desired (Optional)
1 cup salsa, or as desired (Optional)
Cook and stir the ground beef, onion, and garlic together in a large skillet over medium-high heat until the beef is completely browned; drain fat from the skillet.
Stir the taco seasoning mix and water into the beef mixture; bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook at a simmer, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes.
Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Place the prepared pizza curst on a baking sheet.
Blend the diced tomatoes with garlic and onion, salsa, and cilantro in a blender until smooth.
Spread the refried beans in an even layer on the prepared pizza crust, leaving a border of about 1/2-inch uncovered around the outside.
Spread about 1 cup of the diced tomato mixture over the refried beans in an even layer; reserve the remaining sauce.
Scatter the ground beef mixture over the layer of sauce.
Cover the beef with 1 1/2 cups Mexican-style shredded cheese blend.
Bake in the preheated oven until the cheese is bubbly and the edges of the crust are golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes; set aside to cool 5 minutes.
Top the pizza with shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, black olives, green onions, and 1/2 cup Mexican-style shredded cheese blend.
Serve with the reserved sauce, sour cream, and 1 cup salsa.
