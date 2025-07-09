Taco Salad with Lime Vinegar Dressing
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- ¾ cup water
- 1 (1 ounce) packet taco seasoning mix
- 1 head romaine lettuce, chopped
- 1 (15 ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 (10 ounce) basket grape tomatoes, chopped
- 1 avocado, pitted and sliced
- ½ cup chopped carrots, or to taste
- ½ cup chopped green bell pepper, or to taste
- ½ cup chopped celery, or to taste
- ¼ cup shredded Cheddar cheese, or to taste (Optional)
- ¼ cup lime juice
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons champagne vinegar
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, or to taste (Optional)
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Add water and taco seasoning mix; cook and stir until water is evaporated and beef is evenly coated in seasoning mix, about 5 minutes.
- Mix romaine lettuce, kidney beans, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, green bell pepper, celery, and Cheddar cheese in a large bowl; top with ground beef.
- Whisk lime juice, honey, vinegar, cilantro, mustard, garlic, salt, and pepper together in a bowl until dressing is well mixed; served alongside salad.