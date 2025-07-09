YOUR AD HERE »

Taco Salad with Lime Vinegar Dressing

  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • ¾ cup water
  • 1 (1 ounce) packet taco seasoning mix
  • 1 head romaine lettuce, chopped
  • 1 (15 ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (10 ounce) basket grape tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 avocado, pitted and sliced
  • ½ cup chopped carrots, or to taste 
  • ½ cup chopped green bell pepper, or to taste
  • ½ cup chopped celery, or to taste
  • ¼ cup shredded Cheddar cheese, or to taste (Optional)
  • ¼ cup lime juice
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons champagne vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, or to taste (Optional)
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  1. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Add water and taco seasoning mix; cook and stir until water is evaporated and beef is evenly coated in seasoning mix, about 5 minutes.
  2. Mix romaine lettuce, kidney beans, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, green bell pepper, celery, and Cheddar cheese in a large bowl; top with ground beef.
  3. Whisk lime juice, honey, vinegar, cilantro, mustard, garlic, salt, and pepper together in a bowl until dressing is well mixed; served alongside salad.
