Tamale Casserole

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 2 (15 ounce) cans pinto beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 (15 ounce) cans crushed tomatoes
  • 1 (15 ounce) can cream-style corn
  • 1 (6 ounce) box cornbread mix
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
  2. Heat a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Season beef with salt and black pepper.
  3. Stir onion into ground beef; cook and stir over medium heat for 1 minute, then immediately remove the skillet from heat. Stir in pinto beans and crushed tomatoes.
  4. Beat together cream-style corn, cornbread mix, and egg in a large bowl until smooth; spread over ground beef mixture in the skillet. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and cornbread is set in the middle, about 25 minutes.
