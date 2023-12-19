YOUR AD HERE »

Tangy Honey-Glazed Ham

  • 1 (10 pound) fully-cooked, bone-in ham
  • 1 ¼ cups packed dark brown sugar
  • ⅓ cup pineapple juice
  • ⅓ cup honey, or more to taste
  • ⅓ large orange
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1 ½ teaspoons lemon juice, or to taste (Optional)
  1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Place ham on a rack set in a roasting pan.
  2. Bake uncovered in the preheated oven for 2 hours.
  3. While the ham is baking, combine brown sugar, pineapple juice, and 1/3 cup honey in a saucepan. Zest orange into the saucepan, then squeeze in the juice. Add Dijon mustard and ground cloves; whisk mixture over medium-high heat as it comes to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until glaze thickens slightly, 5 to 10 minutes.
  4. Taste glaze and adjust seasonings. Add lemon juice for more tang, or honey to make it sweeter. Set aside.
  5. Remove ham from the oven after it has baked for 2 hours. Brush with glaze. Bake for an additional 30 to 45 minutes, brushing ham with glaze every 10 minutes.
  6. Serve hot and enjoy!
