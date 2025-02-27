Tangy Pear and Blue Cheese Salad
- ⅓ cup ketchup
- ½ cup distilled white vinegar
- ¾ cup white sugar
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 cup canola oil
- 2 heads romaine lettuce, chopped
- 4 ounces crumbled blue cheese
- 2 pears – peeled, cored and chopped
- ½ cup toasted chopped walnuts
- ½ red onion, chopped
- In a small bowl, mix ketchup, vinegar, sugar, and salt. Gradually pour in oil, stirring constantly, until well blended.
- In a large serving bowl, toss together lettuce, blue cheese, pears, walnuts, and red onion. Pour dressing over salad, and toss well to coat.
Trending - Recipes