Tangy Pear and Blue Cheese Salad

  • ⅓ cup ketchup
  • ½ cup distilled white vinegar
  • ¾ cup white sugar
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 cup canola oil
  • 2 heads romaine lettuce, chopped
  • 4 ounces crumbled blue cheese
  • 2 pears – peeled, cored and chopped
  • ½ cup toasted chopped walnuts
  • ½ red onion, chopped
  1. In a small bowl, mix ketchup, vinegar, sugar, and salt. Gradually pour in oil, stirring constantly, until well blended.
  2. In a large serving bowl, toss together lettuce, blue cheese, pears, walnuts, and red onion. Pour dressing over salad, and toss well to coat.
