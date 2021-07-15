Tart Lemon Triangles

⅜ cup butter

¼ cup confectioners’ sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 eggs

1 cup white sugar

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

¼ cup lemon juice

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar for dusting

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Process butter, 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar and 1 cup flour in food processor 10 seconds, or blend with pastry blender.

Pat dough evenly into 9 inch round pie plate.

Bake 12 to 15 minutes, until golden.

Combine eggs, white sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice and 3 tablespoons flour and mix until smooth; pour mixture over hot crust.

Bake 15 to 20 minutes more, until firm.

Let cool completely in baking dish.

Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar and cut into 12 triangles.