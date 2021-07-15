Tart Lemon Triangles
⅜ cup butter
¼ cup confectioners’ sugar
1 cup all-purpose flour
3 eggs
1 cup white sugar
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
¼ cup lemon juice
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar for dusting
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Process butter, 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar and 1 cup flour in food processor 10 seconds, or blend with pastry blender.
Pat dough evenly into 9 inch round pie plate.
Bake 12 to 15 minutes, until golden.
Combine eggs, white sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice and 3 tablespoons flour and mix until smooth; pour mixture over hot crust.
Bake 15 to 20 minutes more, until firm.
Let cool completely in baking dish.
Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar and cut into 12 triangles.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User