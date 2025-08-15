YOUR AD HERE »

Tater Tot Casserole

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 (16 ounce) package frozen tater tots
  • 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese 
  1. Gather the ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef in the hot skillet until completely browned and crumbly, 7 to 10 minutes. Stir in condensed soup; season with salt and black pepper.
  3. Transfer beef mixture to a 9×13-inch baking dish; layer tater tots evenly on top and sprinkle with Cheddar cheese.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until tater tots are golden brown and hot, 30 to 45 minutes.
