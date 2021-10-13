Tater Tot Casserole

3/4 pound bulk hot Italian sausage

3/4 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

1 small onion, chopped

2 cans (10-1/2 ounces each) condensed cream of celery soup, undiluted

2 cups frozen cut green beans, thawed

1 can (15-1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained

2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese, divided

1/2 cup 2% milk

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 package (32 ounces) frozen Tater Tots

In a Dutch oven, cook the sausage, beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain.

Add the soup, beans, corn, 1 cup cheese, milk, garlic powder, seasoned salt and cayenne.

Transfer to two greased 11×7-in. baking dishes.

Top with Tater Tots; sprinkle with remaining cheese.

Cover and freeze one casserole for up to 3 months.

Cover and bake the remaining casserole at 350° for 40 minutes.

Uncover and bake until bubbly, 5-10 minutes longer.

To use frozen casserole: Thaw in the refrigerator overnight.

Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking.

Cover and bake at 350° for 50 minutes.

Uncover and bake until bubbly, 5-10 minutes longer.