Tater Tot Casserole
3/4 pound bulk hot Italian sausage
3/4 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
1 small onion, chopped
2 cans (10-1/2 ounces each) condensed cream of celery soup, undiluted
2 cups frozen cut green beans, thawed
1 can (15-1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese, divided
1/2 cup 2% milk
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 package (32 ounces) frozen Tater Tots
In a Dutch oven, cook the sausage, beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain.
Add the soup, beans, corn, 1 cup cheese, milk, garlic powder, seasoned salt and cayenne.
Transfer to two greased 11×7-in. baking dishes.
Top with Tater Tots; sprinkle with remaining cheese.
Cover and freeze one casserole for up to 3 months.
Cover and bake the remaining casserole at 350° for 40 minutes.
Uncover and bake until bubbly, 5-10 minutes longer.
To use frozen casserole: Thaw in the refrigerator overnight.
Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking.
Cover and bake at 350° for 50 minutes.
Uncover and bake until bubbly, 5-10 minutes longer.
