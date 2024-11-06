Tater Tot Hotdish
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cups chopped yellow onion
- 1 pound ground chuck beef (80% lean)
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 (10.5 ounce) cans condensed cream of mushroom soup
- 2 cups frozen cut green beans, thawed
- 2 cups frozen sweet corn, thawed
- 1 ½ pounds frozen tater tots
- ¼ teaspoon seasoned salt (such as Lawry’s®)
- ½ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- 2 small scallions, thinly sliced
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C)
- Set a large deep cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and swirl to coat skillet evenly. Add onions to skillet in one even layer; top with ground beef, breaking it up into small pieces. Cook undisturbed until onions are translucent, about 2 minutes. Stir beef and onions until well combined, and cook until beef is cooked through and browned, stirring occasionally, 3 to 4 minutes longer.
- Reduce heat to medium. Season beef with garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 1 more minute. Remove from heat. Add cream of mushroom soup, green beans, and corn; stir until well combined.
- Toss tater tots and seasoned salt in a bowl to combine. Arrange tater tots decoratively over beef mixture in the skillet, avoiding large gaps between tots.
- Bake in the preheated oven until tater tots are golden and crisp, about 1 hour. Sprinkle with cheese and scallions; cool 10 minutes before serving.
