YOUR AD HERE »

Tater Tot Hotdish

Recipes Recipes |

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 cups chopped yellow onion 
  • 1 pound ground chuck beef (80% lean)
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 (10.5 ounce) cans condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • 2 cups frozen cut green beans, thawed
  • 2 cups frozen sweet corn, thawed
  • 1 ½ pounds frozen tater tots
  • ¼ teaspoon seasoned salt (such as Lawry’s®)
  • ½ cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 2 small scallions, thinly sliced
  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C)
  2. Set a large deep cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and swirl to coat skillet evenly. Add onions to skillet in one even layer; top with ground beef, breaking it up into small pieces. Cook undisturbed until onions are translucent, about 2 minutes. Stir beef and onions until well combined, and cook until beef is cooked through and browned, stirring occasionally, 3 to 4 minutes longer.
  3. Reduce heat to medium. Season beef with garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 1 more minute. Remove from heat. Add cream of mushroom soup, green beans, and corn; stir until well combined.
  4. Toss tater tots and seasoned salt in a bowl to combine. Arrange tater tots decoratively over beef mixture in the skillet, avoiding large gaps between tots.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until tater tots are golden and crisp, about 1 hour. Sprinkle with cheese and scallions; cool 10 minutes before serving.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]